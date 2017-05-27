From the WWE Rumor Mill: David Otunga to return to Commentary

What changes are coming to the Raw commentary team?

Will last week be Booker T’s last time commentating on Monday Night Raw

What’s the story?

Booker T, Michael Cole, and Corey Graves have been calling the action for Monday Night Raw since the Superstar Shakeup, but that trio may be broken up. According to a report from Cageside Seats, David Otunga could be making his way to the announce desk very soon.

In case you didn’t know...

Otunga began his career in the WWE back in 2009 and made his main roster debut as a member of the Nexus in 2010. He continued to wrestle for 5 years until he transitioned into commentary in 2015.

Otunga began calling other programs like Superstars and Main Event until the 2016 WWE Brand Split when he joined JBL and Mauro Ranallo as a commentator on SmackDown Live. The Harvard Law School Graduate then switched places with Byron Saxton in the Superstar Shake-up.

The heart of the matter

Otunga was absent from WWE programming because of his venture into the world of films. Here is the company’s statement regarding his hiatus:

“The former WWE Tag Team Champion’s debut alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves will be delayed for six weeks, as he has been cast in the lead role of an action film with the working title “Katrina,” WWE.com has confirmed.”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has been providing commentary in Otunga’s place since the Superstar Shake-up and will probably leave as soon as the former member of the Nexus returns.

What’s next?

Otunga is said to be returning to the company as soon as next, so we’ll likely hear his commentary on the go-home show for Extreme Rules if this rumour is to be believed. There is a chance that the WWE may try the 4-man booth as they did on SmackDown, but it’s more likely that Otunga will just replace Booker T.

Author’s take

Otunga’s return to commentary will make for an interesting change going forward. Many fans have enjoyed Booker T’s time back at the commentary booth, so Otunga may have to step it up when he returns. Otherwise, fans may become vocal about wanting Booker T or JR in his position.

