From the WWE Rumor Mill: Veteran journalist expects Brock Lesnar to renew his contract

Brock Lesnar might just be sticking around for longer than expected

by Rohit Nath News 07 Jul 2017, 20:22 IST

Is a No Mercy appearance an indication of Lesnar’s future title reign plans?

What’s the story?

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a good chance that Brock Lesnar will re-sign with WWE — once his contract expires next year.

In case you didn’t know...

Brock Lesnar has been advertised for No Mercy in September, which could be a huge indication that Lesnar will indeed retain the title at both Great Balls Of Fire and Summerslam. His rumoured opponent for Summerslam is Braun Strowman, according to our reports.

The end goal of Lesnar’s Universal title reign is for him to face off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, with the objective being to put Roman over in his 4th straight WrestleMania main event.

Brock Lesnar re-signed a 3-year deal with WWE in 2015, right before WrestleMania 31. At the time, it was heavily rumoured that he was going to be leaving WWE. However, after much anticipation, The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar decided to stick with WWE instead of resuming his MMA career with UFC.

The heart of the matter

Lesnar’s contract is set to expire around WrestleMania time next year. Meltzer speculated that Lesnar would re-sign with WWE

I’m presuming that they’ll keep it going. As far as from [Brock Lesnar’s] perspective, why wouldn’t he? And from [WWE’s] perspective, you don’t know, but they don’t like losing top guys so I would think that they’ll keep him.

It would make sense for Lesnar to re-sign. Naturally, the bargaining ball will be in Lesnar’s court as it usually is. Brock Lesnar works very few dates and gets paid the second highest in the entire company(only behind John Cena). Plus, WWE still needs time to build their main event scene. However, even if Lesnar were to leave, WWE does have the talent to have a stellar main event scene.

What’s next?

Brock Lesnar will face Samoa Joe at Great Balls Of Fire, where he is more than likely to retain and go on to face Braun Strowman at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

Author’s take

If Lesnar is re-signing, there are two sides to it. The positive is that it gives the opportunity for younger talent to work with Lesnar and get a rub. The negative is if he gets another title reign, it will be the usual part-timer inconvenience, where the champion only appears once in a few months.

Ultimately it’s subjective as to what the pros and cons are of Lesnar re-signing. One thing is for sure, is that he will make WWE a lot of money.

