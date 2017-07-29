From the WWE rumor mill: Hardys on the brink of filing a lawsuit against Anthem Sports?

Is the situation between the Hardys and Anthem going to escalate in court?

by Jeremy Bennett News 29 Jul 2017, 02:07 IST

Could the Hardys take this drastic step?

Earlier this week, the Executive Vice President of Anthem Sports, Ed Nordhelm, conducted an interview with Sports Illustrated. In the interview, Nordholm stated that they would not continue negotiations with Matt and Jeff Hardy over the Broken gimmick and no longer plans to have any further conversations with them on the matter.

Ringside News provided the quote from the Sports Illustrated interview regarding Anthem's stance.

“I’ve stopped thinking about this. We have a show to put on, and a company and a brand. We’ve got things on our plate that are more important than sorting out the “Broken Brilliance.” I made a genuine effort to resolve something to benefit the Hardys as a goodwill gesture to Matt. It didn’t reach a conclusion and we’re moving on. We’re not going back to it, I’m not interested in opening a new dialogue, I’m not interested in opening another conversation about it. We made our best effort, it didn’t happen, and I’m not going to negotiate all over again.”

Now according to PWInsider, the Hardy's are looking to initiate some sort of action against Anthem Sports and Global Force Wrestling. Mike Johnson from PWInsider said, "all signs are that the Hardy's are preparing a lawsuit against Anthem."

Matt Hardy took to Twitter on Wednesday this week with a similar message:

.@EdNordholm did an interview in which he BLATANTLY LIED to defame me. I have this entire convo recorded for proof. Checking with lawyers. pic.twitter.com/pTaFvnKOf1 — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 27, 2017

Matt's tweets would be proceeded by a string of tweets from Reby Hardy who would state that Matt has all of the recordings of his conversations with Nordholm. Those conversations could be what Matt is providing to his lawyers to see what the next step is.

REBY HARDY SAYS MATT HARDY HAS TAPED EVERY PHONE CALL WITH ED NORDHOLM.



...And #NoCredEd is LYING through his yellow Canadian teeth. https://t.co/s0CQBNyqus — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further information in regards to this developing story.