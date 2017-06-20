From the WWE Rumor Mill: Kevin Owens not injured at Money In The Bank

Despite taking a nasty fall at Money In The Bank, it appears that Kevin Owens hasn't been injured.

It was being rumoured that Owens was injured at MITB

What’s the story?

Amidst speculation that United States Champion Kevin Owens might have injured himself competing in the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view last night, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has claimed that Owens has not been injured at the event.

In case you didn’t know...

The SmackDown men’s Money In The Bank Ladder match was held at the SmackDown LIVE exclusive Money In The Bank pay-per-view on 18th June 2017. The match saw Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens face off against each other, with Corbin coming out as the winner.

The match saw a spot where Kevin Owens climbed up the top rope and was pushed off of it by Sami Zayn. Owens landed on a ladder impacting his leg and was subsequently carried off backstage by ring officials, prompting concerns about his health.

The heart of the matter

Kevin Owens, after falling from the ladder, had landed on the ladder itself and had impacted it with his leg and side. Owens was seen being helped by ring officials to the back afterwards, which had given rise to speculation and reports about him possibly being injured.

Contrary to rumours, Kevin Owens has reportedly not been injured at the event, as per wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. Meltzer confirmed this on the Wrestling Observer Radio after speaking to his sources in the WWE.

What’s next?

The US Champion Kevin Owens is expected to make an appearance on the 20th June 2017 edition of SmackDown LIVE.

Author’s take

It’s a relief to hear that Owens has not been injured. Owens is the current United States champion and an injury at this stage would have been a huge setback for his momentum.

I hope Owens can find a worthy feud that could take him to SummerSlam as he still has quite a lot of unused potential in him as the US Champion.

