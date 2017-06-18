From the WWE Rumor Mill: Latest odds for WWE Money in the Bank 2017

The possible spoiler for this Sunday's pay-per-view has come in.

This year’s Money in the Bank event will be exclusive to the blue brand

What’s the story?

Wweleaks.org has provided an update on the betting odds for this Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Apart from the pre-show tag team bout, the odds are in for the other five matches on the card.

In case you didn’t know...

Money in the Bank 2017 is going to be a Smackdown-exclusive event. Alongside three Championship defences, the pay-per-view will feature two Money in the Bank contract ladder matches as well.

The heart of the matter

Wweleaks’s latest blog includes the betting odds for the Money in the Bank event, that were provided by 5Dimes. The odds are in favour of Baron Corbin to win the Money in the Bank contract ladder match for an opportunity at the WWE Championship. The next favourite is Shinsuke Nakamura, followed by Sami Zayn, AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. The former World Champion, Dolph Ziggler is the least likely to win the briefcase for the second time.

Carmella has retained her position as the betting odds favourite to win the first ever women’s Money in the Bank contract ladder match. She is followed by Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Becky Lynch and Tamina to win the match.

Jinder Mahal is favourite to continue his reign as the WWE Championship by defeating ‘The Viper’ in St. Louis, Missouri. Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi has a high possibility of retaining her belt as well.

Earlier, the betting odds had predicted that the Smackdown Tag team Championship would be changing hands with The New Day defeating The Usos. However, the latest favourites are The Usos and it seems that they will hold on to their belt against The New Day.

What's next?

An hour-long pre-show, starting at 7 PM, will be followed by the pay-per-view which will air live on the WWE Network from 8 PM (EST).

Author’s take

As we head closer to the pay-per-view, the 'smart money’ comes in and the betting odds turn out to be more accurate. We are less than 12 hours away for the Money in the Bank event so these predictions may very well be the spoiler for the show.