From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason why Roman Reigns was not on Monday Night Raw this week

WWE are going all in on Roman Reigns' next feud.

13 Jun 2017

Roman Reigns was inconspicuous by his absence on Raw this week

Roman Reigns and Finn Balor were two major stars missing from this week’s Raw emanating from Lafayette, LA. According to recent reports, Roman Reigns was kept off Monday Night Raw this week to hype his appearance next week.

Roman Reigns was a part of the fatal five-way match at Extreme Rules to determine the number one contender for the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Reigns dominated most of the match, but he was unable to claim the victory. He fell prey to Finn Balor’s Coup de Grace and was out of the running when Joe won the match with the Coquina Clutch on Balor.

Roman Reigns does not have a program heading into WWE Great Balls of Fire. He is expected, however, to be a part of Summerslam in a high-profile matchup. WWE decided to keep him off this week’s show to hype his next appearance. Reigns has been advertised to appear next week on Raw and make a huge announcement for his road to Summerslam.

However, Reigns competed in a dark match after Raw where he beat Bray Wyatt with a devastating spear.

Roman Reigns will appear on next week’s episode of Raw emanating from The Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. With Lesnar and Samoa Joe going at it for the Universal Championship, Roman might shift his attention to a host of opponents such as Finn Balor, the returning Braun Strowman, or the winner of the Samoa Joe vs. Lesnar feud.

WWE will have big plans for Reigns heading into the biggest event of the summer in August this year. It will be interesting to see what Roman Reigns has to say to the WWE Universe next week on Raw. The announcement has certainly had the desired effect as fans have started speculating as to who might be Reigns’ opponent at Summerslam.

