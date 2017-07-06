From the WWE Rumor Mill: The Hardyz aren't close to acquiring the Broken gimmick

Looks like we're only getting Team Extreme for now.

Looks like the gimmick will remain an Impact Wrestling property

What’s the story?

There has been rumour aplenty on the internet about Matt Hardy being ‘close’ to acquiring the ‘Broken’ gimmick and bringing it to WWE, spurred on by a tweet from Matt Hardy himself. However, the latest edition of Rumor Roundup from Cageside Seats suggests that this is not the case and it will be a while before we see the ‘Broken' personas on WWE television.

In case you didn't know...

Matt and Jeff Hardy made a triumphant return to WWE at Wrestlemania 33, however without the ‘Broken’ personas that the duo had reinvented themselves with. Fans of the gimmick were enthused when Matt posted this tweet recently:

A MASSIVE "Thanks" to all the Wrestling Fans that backed #HouseHardy in the latest #GreatWar.. We are days away from winning. KEEP FIGHTING! — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 2, 2017

The rumours were further supported by the fact that Dave Meltzer claimed that The Hardyz were 'real close’ to a resolution with Anthem with regard to the coveted gimmicks on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Fans were excited for a chance to finally get a chance to see the Broken Hardyz redefine the wrestling landscape, on WWE television.

The heart of the matter

The recent rumours arise from the word backstage at the Impact tapings, which suggest that WWE and Anthem are nowhere close to settling their differences and arriving at a conclusion. Therefore, it is uncertain if the Broken Hardyz will appear on WWE television at all, and if they do, it won’t be anytime soon. While these are only rumours at the moment, this is the buzz backstage as reported by those at PWInsider.

What's next?

The Hardyz will continue to be a top tag team on Raw as Team Extreme, whereas Impact Wrestling will continue to incorporate the filming style of the Broken Universe in their matches, as we recently saw at Slammiversary XV, in the contest between Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park against Josh Mathews and Scott Steiner.

Author’s take

Sometimes, I wonder if it's a good idea to bring the ‘Broken’ gimmick to WWE at all and if the production team will be able to grasp the genius of those segments and vignettes. As long as Jeremy Borash keeps doing those segments at Impact Wrestling, I’m a very happy man.

