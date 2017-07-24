From The WWE Rumor Mill: Top Superstar to miss tonight's RAW

Brock Lesner's SummerSlam to be announced tonight?

Who will face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam?

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar has not been advertised for tonights RAW and wrestlinginc.com reported that Kurt Angle will be announcing their SummerSlam plans for Lesnar. Last week saw Braun Strowman interfere with the No.1 Contender's Match between Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns. The most likely outcome will be that Angle announces a multi-man which will include Strowman, Reigns, and Joe but it is all conjecture at this point.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar is the current WWE Universal Champion having beaten Goldberg in a title match at WrestleMania and since then has only defended it once at Great Balls of Fire against Samoa Joe. Moreover, Lesnar barely shows up to any shows or events, leading some fans to call him a part-timer who is also a Champion.

The heart of the matter

According to Wrestling Inc, Kurt Angle will announce Lesnar's opponent (or opponents) for SummerSlam. This will be the second time The Beast would be putting his WWE Universal Championship on the line in a match since he won it at WrestleMania 33.

The current state of the roster indicates that a multi-man match is the most viable option for WWE at the moment and we can be sure that if that happens, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe will be involved.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar will surely be appearing in SummerSlam and maybe a couple of episodes of RAW before the PPV. It will be interesting to see how the multi-man feud progresses in the weeks leading up to the SummerSlam match.

Author's take

Brock Lesnar didn't disappoint against Samoa Joe at Great Balls and there's no reason to believe that it will be any worse at SummerSlam, especially if Joe is involved. Let's just hope no one gets injured too badly in the ring at the PPV.