From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE could produce a tag team tournament for the Network

We might just see the third part to a trilogy of great WWE tournaments.

by Rohit Nath News 07 Jul 2017, 19:27 IST

WWE is reportedly planning a tournament similar to the annual Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

What's the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a possibility that WWE could do a Tag Team tournament in the summer of 2018 for the WWE Network, similar to the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

In case you didn't know...

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is an annual tournament that started in 2015 after the passing of the legendary Dusty Rhodes. The tournament takes place in NXT and culminates at a Takeover special. The first winners of the tournament were Finn Balor and Samoa Joe, and the second winners were The Authors Of Pain, who are now NXT Tag Team Champions.

WWE held the Cruiserweight Classic tournament last year at Full Sail University. The CWC was an instant hit, although WWE failed to capitalise on the unique talent that they signed and now have a Cruiserweight division that fans are quite apathetic towards. Later this month, WWE will hold the Mae Young Classic at Full Sail University. It’s slated to be an all-Women’s tournament.

The heart of the matter

From the look of things, the Tag Team tournament could be similar to the CWC and the Mae Young Classic. It should be interesting to see. The Full Sail University setting is generally conducive to success as it is usually filled by the more hardcore members of the WWE Universe.

A Tag Team Classic would be amazing, but the first question people would have in mind would regarding the participation of the Young Bucks (if they’re not signed by then already). The Young Bucks are by far the most popular tag team in the world, so it would definitely be something to look forward to if they were to come.

What's next?

NXT will likely announce the 3rd Annual Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic after NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 3. However, it is the Mae Young Classic that is around the corner.

Author's take

A tag team classic tournament would definitely generate a lot of interest. The Full Sail setting is intimate, and there is guaranteed to be a lot of great spots during matches and massive crowd reactions.

