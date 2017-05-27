From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE still interested in the 'Broken' gimmick

Another twist in the seemingly never-ending war between the Hardys and the Owl!

The Hardys are going back and forth with Anthem to get their hands on the BROKEN gimmick

What’s the story?

According to wrestlingnews.co, WWE still seems to be significantly interested in the BROKEN gimmick despite recent reports. Apparently, they don’t want to enter any legal disputes with Anthem Entertainment for a gimmick that was created somewhere else, however, they don’t seem to have a problem with the Hardys using it in their promotion.

In case you didn’t know...

Ed Nordholm, one of the head-honchos of Impact Wrestling, sent out e-mails to several wrestling sites detailing out the entire ordeal with the Hardys and stating that there was no interest from the WWE to obtain the gimmick. This led to another Reby Hardy calling out Impact Wrestling on Twitter.

Very recently, Matt Hardy has also had his trademark application for the Broken gimmick rejected.

The heart of the matter

According to wrestlingnews.co, WWE believes that the gimmick is a merchandising goldmine and can be immensely profitable for the company. It should also be noted that the WWE is not stopping the Hardys from referencing their Broken persona on TV as well as on social media platforms.

The e-mail that WWE sent to Nordholm which said that “there was no interest from our end” was in context to the fact that they do not wish to negotiate terms for the Broken gimmick with Anthem. However, this could mean that the WWE is indeed backing the Hardys in this battle and would like to obtain the gimmick through them.

What’s next?

With Matt teasing the gimmick far too often on Twitter as well as on WWE TV, it might be safe to assume that the company does have an interest in bringing the infamous character to Monday Nights. However, with Matt’s trademark application being rejected, nothing can be said for sure and things could always take a bad turn.

Author’s take

And so the saga continues. There is a new twist to this complicated ordeal every day. It’s no surprise to me that the WWE is indeed interested in bringing the BROKEN BRILLIANCE home. The company keeps making references to the gimmick on a regular basis on TV as well as on social media platforms.

However, it’s time for this long fought battle to reach its conclusion. The entire thing has been exhausting to witness for the fans so we can only assume how bad it is for the people who are involved in it.

Let us all hope that the BROKEN BRILLIANCE comes to the WWE as soon as possible.

