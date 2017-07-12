From the WWE Rumour Mill: Braun Strowman to return on next week’s Monday Night Raw

Strowman was injured by Roman Reigns after their match at Great Balls of Fire.

When will Strowman return?

What’s the story?

According to a report in Cageside Seats, Braun Strowman is expected back in action on television for Monday Night Raw next week.

In case you didn’t know…

Following his defeat to Braun Strowman at Great Balls of Fire, Roman Reigns went completely ballistic and attacked Strowman. Having loaded up Strowman in the back of the ambulance, Reigns drove off to a parking lot. He then proceeded to ram the vehicle, with Strowman still trapped inside, into another vehicle.

After several attempts by WWE officials including RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, it was the Fire Department who could pry out Strowman from the remains of the ambulance. In the end, the big man did manage to salvage some pride as he crawled out and left the arena on his own.

The heart of the matter

Angle had previously revealed that the WWE will make an official announcement on when Strowman can make his televised return. The official website reported that the big man’s condition is unclear and that he is "currently in the care of his personal physician".

This probably meant that there would not be another shocking comeback like last time when Strowman had burst out of an ambulance after returning from injury to attack Roman Reigns.

What’s next?

Strowman won the match against Reigns at Great Balls of Fire which makes him the number one contender for Brock Lesnar's title.

Author’s take

It is hard not to love the big man. He is probably one of the best giants in the company at the moment and the last year or so has been pretty incredible for him. The fans would love to see him in action every Monday and the sooner he returns the better it is for the WWE universe.