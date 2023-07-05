Future blockbuster WWE signing to be the endgame for Roman Reigns' title reign? Here's what you need to know

Roman Reigns recently surpassed Pedro Morales as the fourth longest-reigning WWE Champion of all time. The historic run has a large section of fans convinced the Tribal Chief will remain champion for at least another year or two – unless a certain top name arrives and defeats him for the title.

The star in question is none other than Kenny Omega. The Best Bout Machine is rumored to be on WWE's radar and could potentially be lured in for a big signing. Omega is reportedly being considered for an enticing offer: A win over Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Should the former AEW Champion decide to leave Tony Khan’s promotion, it's possible that he will be given the match with WWE's top star. It is worth mentioning that the Canadian’s current deal with AEW is reportedly nearing its end, and the company is trying hard to re-sign him.

Check out the report, courtesy of Xero News via Wrestle Buddy, below:

"There has been some talks about it. It's very, very early talks. [...] If Omega doesn't re-sign with AEW, then that's the mega-match that they want to do and it may be the way of enticing him to come in - if he's the one that finally gets to dethrone Roman." [From 07:40 - 08:01]

Omega is widely considered to be one of the best pro wrestlers in the world today, with his work in New Japan Pro Wrestling cited as a major influence on the AEW roster. He was rumored to join WWE back in 2018. It appears those rumors have been revived in 2023.

Kenny Omega has acknowledged Roman Reigns in the past

Kenny Omega has been AEW’s workhorse since the promotion emerged on the pro wrestling map in 2019. Given his elite status in Tony Khan’s promotion, it's no wonder fans want to see him lock up with Roman Reigns.

Omega himself has talked about the possibility of a dream match between himself and the Bloodline leader. As a matter of fact, The Cleaner said back in 2022 that the match would surprise a lot of people.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX @JakeBur99747047 @WrestlinAspect I’m sure he could. He’s their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people. @JakeBur99747047 @WrestlinAspect I’m sure he could. He’s their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people.

It remains to be seen if the two top stars will ever get to share the same ring somewhere down the line.

