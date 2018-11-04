×
Gail Kim calls out WWE amidst Crown Jewel controversy

Brandon Ewing
CONTRIBUTOR
News
727   //    04 Nov 2018, 04:35 IST

Gail Kim
Gail Kim

Former WWE Superstar and Women's Champion, Gail Kim has become the latest in what has been a plethora of outspoken former WWE Superstars taking to social media to air their thoughts and opinions toward the WWE in response to the controversial rehiring of WWE Legend and Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan. The company has been under fire and receiving a lot of backlash surrounding the events of WWE Crown Jewel and the WWE's decision to bring WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan back to the company lately on social media.

Gail Kim released a series of tweets in response to wrestling fans replying to her comments regarding Hulk Hogan's return to the WWE at Crown Jewel.

"Plus they're racist anyway. They don't care if anyone is racist Bc they have the same thoughts"

Gail later replied to another wrestling fan by stating the following:

"Oh ok Bc they hire people of ethnicity doesn't mean they aren't racist. It's business number one. Two, you don't know anything about what happens backstage mr diehard"

Finally, Gail Kim reiterated her comments and made it crystal clear what her feelings were behind her previous tweets toward another wrestling news website in another tweet:

"I DID say they were racist. Never mentioned anything about Hulk Hogan.... are you guys that desperate for clicks that you have to make up headlines? Bc you know reporting the truth ACTUALLY makes you credible."

Gail Kim is now a producer for Impact Wrestling. She is a former seven-time TNA/Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion and a former TNA/Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion. Gail wrestled her last match for Impact Wrestling with a victory over Sienna at "Bound for Glory 2017" to become the Knockouts Champion. She vacated the title and announced her retirement from professional wrestling. She would also be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame on this night, becoming the first female in Impact Wrestling to receive this honour.

Gail would wrestle her last official match on February 3, 2018, for Southside Wrestling with a victory over Kasey Owens. Gail announced she would be working with Impact Wrestling as a producer and an agent for the Knockouts Division.

Brandon Ewing
CONTRIBUTOR
I am 33 years old. Engaged. I have two beautiful children. I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
