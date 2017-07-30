GFW Impact News: Former WWE Superstar reveals why he left Impact Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow spoke on a wide range of topics.

Not bad for an "old" man!

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow recently sat down with the guys at Duke Loves Rasslin' podcast to discuss a number of things, including his time with TNA/GFW, his departure and why he left, as well as Mick Foley's alleged obsession with him.

lol thank you https://t.co/Kv2Q8UVQkD — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) July 30, 2017

In case you didn't know....

Al Snow is a professional wrestling veteran with nearly 40 years invested in the business. His first break with the WWE came in 1993 when he was brought in as a jobber, taking his first losses against Mart Jannetty and The Undertaker.

Also Read: Interview: Al Snow speaks about his departure from GFW, Kenny Omega, Dream opponents from 2017, Wrestling 'Head' and his brand CollarXElbow

His ring name at the time was "Steve Moore."

The heart of the matter

During Al Snow's podcast interview with the Duke Loves Rasslin' show, he was asked about his time with GFW, as well as what may have caused his departure. Here's what he had to say:

"I'm no longer with them because of financial reasons. Financial reasons are there are only so many spots for agents. New management came and there are only so many spots for crew. I had a wonderful time there, I had a great run, it lasted much longer than I expected. "

Click the video below to listen to the entire podcast.

What's next?

Impact Wrestling is currently undergoing a ton of changes since the name change from TNA. With that said, the current product should continue to move forward with upcoming pay-per-view events, as well as their plans to kick off a tour of live events across the United States, bringing their brand to fans who may not typically follow the product.

As it stands now, GFW is scheduled to hold live events at Long Island on August 4th, and Staten Island the following night on August 5th.

Author's take

Al Snow is one of the great minds of professional wrestling and a huge asset to any brand he is a part of. Considering the current changes GFW is going through, I would have thought they would've done whatever it takes to make sure they can keep a guy like Snow on board.

Nonetheless, Al has been in the business for a long time and has made a lot of friends along the way. I'm certain he will fall flat on his feet just fine and probably end up with a company who values him enough to compensate him for what he's worth. If all else fails, Al still keeps a pretty full schedule and is always in high demand from independent promotions everywhere.