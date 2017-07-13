GFW/Impact News: Impact Wrestling Advertises Current WWE Stars For A match, But There's A Catch

Current WWE Tag Team, The Singh Brothers are being advertised for GFW's big tournament!

Gurvinder and Harvinder Sihra as te Bollywood Boys

GFW (formerly Impact Wrestling) are currently advertising WWE Tag Team Bollywood Boyz who were formerly a part of Impact Wrestling’s (then TNA) Indian promotion Ring Ka King under the name Bollywood Boys. At the moment, they can be seen on WWE SmackDown Live under the names Sunil and Samir Singh as the Singh Brothers, led by current WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal. The duo of Gurvinder and Harvinder Sihra as they were formerly known are real life brothers and appeared on WWE’s Cruiserweight Championship (CWC) tournament.

The former TNA tag-team will be featured in GFW’s Amped Anthology Tournament which will be a four part tournament style series as a part of GFW’s One Night Only Pay-Per-View which will air on August 11th. The first-ever GFW/Impact Wrestling Champions will be facing The Akbars in part one of the series according to GFW Wrestling’s Instagram post.

The Singh Brothers have not been released from their WWE contracts, by any means, GFW will only be airing the matches that were taped while the duo was with the promotion before they were called up to WWE to participate in the CWC tournament.