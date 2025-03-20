Ghost from Gunther’s past to return to WWE and cost him World Heavyweight Championship? Potential WrestleMania 41 surprise explored

WWE Superstar Gunther will headline WrestleMania 41 and defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. While The Ring General has already defeated The Yeet Master thrice, there is a chance that a ghost from his past could cost him his title in Las Vegas.

Gunther faced Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL while defending the Intercontinental Championship. The OG Bloodline member managed to give The Imperium leader one of his few losses in WWE, ending his record-breaking reign of 666 days. Just like Zayn, The Ring General is also underestimating Jey Uso.

While Mr. Yeet will be on his toes at all times against The Ring General, he may also have to look out for Ludwig Kaiser at ringside. Additionally, he has also made new enemies in Grayson Waller and Austin Theory recently. To assist his OG Bloodline teammate, Zayn could take care of all the wrestlers outside the ring and prevent them from giving the champion any advantage.

Main Event Jey has already started to read through The Ring General’s tactics and even managed to break free of a surprise ambush on RAW this week. Thus, he has high odds of beating Gunther this time, especially with Zayn at his side. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Gunther could take a break from WWE if he loses at WrestleMania 41

Gunther is enjoying one of the most formidable careers in WWE’s history. The Austrian superstar has almost always had a championship belt around his waist and has held onto his titles for a long time. Each title loss just meant The Ring General would be elevated to a new and more prestigious championship.

He has also said that while “Main Event” is a nickname for Jey Uso, it has been a reality for him in WWE. However, this also means that other than championship belts, the World Heavyweight Champion hasn’t had any personal feuds on the roster. While he is the leader of The Imperium, The Ring General has solely focused on his singles career and has the same expectations from Ludwig Kaiser.

However, there won’t be a higher ladder to climb once the Austrian loses the World Heavyweight Championship. Unless Goldberg attacks Gunther, The Ring General will be part of no active feuds or storylines. Thus, WWE could give him a break and take him off programming for some time. It would be interesting to see what goes down at WrestleMania 41.

