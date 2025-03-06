Ghost of John Cena's past to force WWE legend into early retirement? Possibility explored after shocking alliance with The Rock

John Cena's actions during the closing moments of Elimination Chamber have confused several fans. While many were waiting for this moment for over a decade, some younger viewers aren't able to think of The Cenation Leader as a bad guy.

Cena will seemingly do anything to secure his record-breaking 17th world championship. However, he may have to rethink his decision to turn heel, considering how it has affected his family, especially his father, John Cena Sr. He may even have to hang up his boots before December 2025.

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, John Cena Sr. expressed his frustration over constantly receiving phone calls about his son's actions. He had no idea why the WWE legend made the decision and believed everyone needed to see how it would play out. Since his father is seemingly not on board with the move and the response it has garnered, Cena may be forced to retire early.

“I’m tired of the other phone calls I’m getting. I don’t know why he did what he did. You’re gonna have to get that from him. I’m so tired of this. Why don’t we just let it play out and find out what’s happening?” Cena Sr. said.

It may trickle down to Cena's father putting an ultimatum in front of him. The Champ may be forced to overturn his decision and break his partnership with The Rock, or he can retire early. However, whether he agrees to any of it depends on how desperately he wants his 17th world championship.

The Franchise Player has had a suboptimal relationship with his father in the past. During an appearance on Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart Season Three Episode Two, the WWE legend revealed that his equation with Cena Sr. wasn't ideal but also took accountability for it.

Of course, this is speculative, and John Cena Sr. might not interfere in his son's decisions at all.

WWE may have indicated that John Cena will win at WrestleMania 41

The Cenation Leader will face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. This will be his final WrestleMania, and fans expect him to walk out as champion. It seems that the wrestling juggernaut may have accidentally revealed the outcome of the title bout.

Cena has been advertised for three episodes of SmackDown following WrestleMania 41. The Hollywood star's potential title win in Las Vegas could be the reason behind his continued appearances on WWE TV following The Show of Shows.

The 47-year-old has a packed Hollywood schedule and has confirmed only 30-40 dates with WWE for the retirement tour. Hence, he may only continue to appear on the company's programming following 'Mania if he wins the gold.

Regardless of the outcome, Cena vs. Rhodes at 'Mania will be a must-watch affair.

