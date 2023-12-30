Goldberg's perfect retirement match may not be possible anymore: Why 12-time WWE champion should have ended his career

Despite being currently out of in-ring competition, Goldberg has once again become the talk of the town following his unfiltered remarks about Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared on a podcast where he disclosed that he was promised a retirement match by Vince after putting over Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia.

However, despite fulfilling his part of the agreement by putting over the Tribal Chief, Vince McMahon did not fulfill his promise, prompting Goldberg to make candid remarks about him.

With Triple H currently in charge as the Chief Content Officer of the company, many believe that the King of Kings might bring back the iconic star and finally deliver the retirement match he was promised. If this potential scenario unfolds, Big E could be the perfect star to provide Goldberg with a fitting final match in the company.

The reason behind Big E being the ideal choice is rooted in the fact that the New Day member has been a huge fan of the Hall of Famer since his childhood. In 2021, the Powerhouse of Positivity expressed his admiration for Goldberg, mentioning how he used to joke in his childhood about potentially facing him in an actual match. Further, the former WWE Champion added that:

Well, who better to retire him?" Big E continued. "Who better to take him out to pasture, take Old Yeller behind the barn? We'll see. I just feel like I would be the right person to send them on home, give him his walking cane, and say, ‘Thank you for your service.'"

It appears that Big E could be one of the most picture-perfect opponents for the 57-year-old star if Triple H decides to grant him a retirement match in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, it's crucial to note that Big E is currently on hiatus from the company due to injury and is on the road to recovery.

When was the last time Goldberg wrestled in WWE?

The last time the WWE Hall of Famer wrestled in the company was at Elimination Chamber 2022 at the Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He faced Roman Reigns in a title bout and suffered a loss. This match is currently considered the final bout of the iconic star's career in the company.

Additionally, this is the same match that Goldberg referenced in his interview, where his loss was part of a promise by Vince McMahon that he would get a proper retirement match.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in 2024 and whether the 57-year-old star will have another match in the company.