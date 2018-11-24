Grading the recent face/heel turns in WWE

Bryan's heel turn was executed perfectly when he won the WWE Championship.

Over the last few months, a lot of wrestlers have switched up their alignments. While usually, only a few happen per year, at least eight wrestlers have undergone a heel/face change within the last few months.

Some were necessitated when Roman Reigns had to step away from the WWE to deal with his leukaemia.

With Raw's alleged top face no longer around, creative jump-started a few face and heel turns to hopefully make up for the loss of Roman.

Braun Strowman returned to the face side and was joined by the ultra-popular Elias.

Bobby Lashley and Dean Ambrose switched to the heel side of things, helping to refresh each performer's character.

And on Smackdown, two of the top performers in their respective divisions, Daniel Bryan and Becky Lynch, turned heel.

In Becky's case, it was in name only as she was continuously cheered like the second coming of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Just how effective have the recent shifts in character been? How successful will they be going forward?

Dean Ambrose

Dastardly Dean can finally spread his wings as a top heel on Raw.

HOW HE/SHE TURNED: Ever since Ambrose returned to stand in Seth Rollins' corner at Summerslam, everyone and their mother was expecting Ambrose to eventually turn on his brother.

While he didn't do so right away, the two lost and regained the Raw Tag Team titles from Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Almost immediately after winning the belts the second time, Ambrose completed the turn everyone expected when he laid out Rollins.

He had stayed away from the ring ever since, entering through the crowd on one Raw while burning his former Shield vest outside in another promo.

With TLC approaching, it was announced on Raw that Ambrose and Rollins would battle for the Intercontinental Title at TLC.

GRADE: B

PROGNOSIS GOING FORWARD : It will be easier to judge how effective Ambrose's turn is once he enters a feud with someone other than Rollins.

They'll always be linked to each other because of the Shield and thus will feud more than any two wrestlers should.

If he's just as intense in another feud against say, Elias or Finn Balor, then it could easily jump to an A. His unpredictability and mind games are what made him so popular on the independent scene.

