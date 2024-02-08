Grand Slam Champion to bring back 5-year-old iconic look at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the chances

WrestleMania 40's match card has started to take shape. One of the matches that has been confirmed is for the WWE Women's Championship.

2024 Women's Royal Rumble match winner Bayley challenged IYO SKY for the championship after Damage CTRL turned on her during last week's SmackDown. The Role Model was prepared for an attack as she heard the conversation between SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane earlier. The first women's Grand Slam Champion had a steel pipe hidden near the steel steps and used it to take out The Kabuki Warriors.

It looks like Bayley turned babyface, and it will be a perfect time for her to become The Hugger again. During the latest episode of SmackDown, the 34-year-old star was seemingly hurt when she noticed the Damage CTRL members laughing behind her back and excluding her from their conversations. Keeping that in mind, one can assume she is reverting back to her soft babyface era.

At WrestleMania 40, she could bring back the Hugger persona, the colorful gear, the side ponytail, and the Bayley Buddies inflatables. She abandoned the look five years ago in 2019 when she turned heel. She debuted a new persona in 2019 and even destroyed inflatables.

It's been a while since she has been seen with the colors and her trademark Bayley Buddies. If the time is here for a persona change, bringing back the Hugger will definitely receive a huge pop from the audience!

WrestleMania 40's main event is still infuriating fans

As per recent reports, The Rock and Roman Reigns are set to main event this year's WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes won this year's Men's Royal Rumble match, and it looked like he would challenge Roman Reigns again at WrestleMania. However, last week on SmackDown, The American Nightmare told Reigns that he plans to take everything from him but not at this year's Show of Shows.

The Brahma Bull then returned and went face-to-face with Roman Reigns, seemingly taking Rhodes' main event spot. According to recent reports, The Rock returned to save The Show of Shows after CM Punk was injured and Brock Lesnar was tied up in allegations.

However, fans haven't taken this well and are demanding that WWE gives back Rhodes' WrestleMania 40's main event spot.

Fans will get some clarity this Thursday as WWE will host a WrestleMania Kickoff press event at T-Mobile Arena. The event will feature a face-off between The Rock and Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Triple H and more will also be on the presser.

