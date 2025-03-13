Great chemistry; new storylines to work on - 3 reasons why WWE needs to pair Miro with Lana again

Miro (fka Rusev) and CJ Perry (fka Lana) are currently free agents and are rumored to return to WWE after spending the past few years with AEW. Lana even teased a WWE return a couple of months ago.

As for Miro, he parted ways with AEW last month, even though he was under contract with Tony Khan's company through 2026. However, he hadn't competed in AEW since late 2023, so his release didn't come as a surprise. The Bulgarian Brute has been linked to a WWE comeback, along with Aleister Black, and his first appearance with the Stamford-based company could take place sooner rather than later.

For this list, we will take a look at three reasons why WWE has to pair Miro and Lana upon their WWE comeback:

#3. Their chemistry is unmatched

Rusev and Lana worked together in WWE for years. The former was a competitor, and the latter was his manager. They did a great job and emerged as top stars in the company.

Likewise, they had some on-screen segments in AEW, and the fact that they have great chemistry would allow the WWE creative to make their transition easier, should they bring them back together.

It is also worth mentioning that Miro and Lana were married for seven years (2016-2023) before going their separate ways. However, they have confirmed that over the past few months, they have become a couple again, which would certainly help further improve their on-screen chemistry if they return to WWE together.

#2. Miro needs someone to speak for him

It would be wise for WWE creative to bring Miro back with his old gimmick. The Bulgarian Brute was a dominant force in the ring. However, he needs Lana as his manager, who speaks for him during the in-ring and backstage segments.

Given how successful this gimmick was, WWE could pursue bringing it back, at least for the early stages of their second stint.

#1. The duo can have a lot of new feuds to work on

Rusev could go after a major title right away or pursue title opportunities at a mid-card level, like the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship.

He could also reunite with Sheamus and move to the Tag Team Division, facing either The War Raiders on RAW or DIY on SmackDown, looking to become champion again.

As for Lana, she could re-ignite her on-screen romance with Liv Morgan, who has now become one of the top female stars in WWE. It was a storyline that involved Miro as well, but still, it could open a new angle since Morgan is part of The Judgment Day.

The faction is in search of new members, so Miro and Lana could return as heels and join The Judgment Day, which could be reshaped soon amid tension between Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Finn Balor.

The possibilities are endless. That said, it remains to be seen when Miro and Lana will return to WWE and what plans the creative team has for them.

