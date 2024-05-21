Grudge match following betrayal & more - 4 matches Triple H must book at WWE's second-ever all-women's PLE if it happens

The WWE has featured several dominant female stars throughout the years, whether through recruitment or training them. They have been doing their best to feature them regularly and spotlight them. Still, another thing they could consider to elevate the division further is to deliver another all-women's Premium Live Event.

In October 2018, WWE Evolution was born, the first-ever all-women's Premium Live Event. Seven matches were included on the main card, featuring stars like Rhea Ripley, Lita, Trish Stratus, Sasha Banks (AKA Mercedes Mone), Becky Lynch, and more. There have been rumours about a similar event taking place throughout the years, but nothing has ever come to fruition.

For this list, we will look at four matches that could be included if WWE decided to host another all-women's Premium Live Event soon.

#4. Bianca Belair could finally have a dream match against Jade Cargill

Expand Tweet

Ever since Jade Cargill signed with WWE in September 2023, fans have been excited about the possibility of a dream match against Bianca Belair. However, both women have taken a different route.

While many expected them to feud en route to WrestleMania 40, they instead formed a tag team, which they have continued as of this writing. Still, this could benefit them in the long run as their feud will become more personal and heated.

#3. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley's long-awaited feud could happen

One of the feuds that fans are excited to see in the Stamford-based promotion is between former tag team duo Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, which is already taking place subtly on RAW.

Morgan was absent for months in 2023 due to an attack by Rhea, and the latter began her 2024 having to relinquish the Women's World Championship after being injured by Liv. Since then, there have been hints that Liv is starting to become close with The Judgment Day, which could further intensify their future feud.

#2. Tiffany Stratton could have a stellar match with Kelly Kelly

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton continuously proves her spot at the top of the women's division every chance she gets. She has an entertaining character and an interesting moveset, something that could pair well with Kelly Kelly.

The former Divas Champion may not be currently wrestling, but she has previously expressed her interest to return to action. It also helps that she has remained healthy and made sporadic appearances in the company. Interestingly, Tiffany has also noted that one of her dream matches is against Kelly.

#1. Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley could finally have their singles match in WWE

Rhea Ripley appears again on this list, this time against another superstar with whom she shares history. However, this time, it was never a pleasant past with Beth Phoenix.

As many may remember, Rhea was recruited to The Judgment Day by Edge (AKA Adam Copeland) before the group kicked him out. During their feud, Beth Phoenix, the Hall of Famer's wife and superstar, joined the action. It resulted in Finn and Rhea vs. Edge and Beth, but fans have also expressed interest in seeing a singles match between Ripley and Phoenix, which has never happened.

While Phoenix's husband is performing in All Elite Wrestling, Beth remains with WWE. With this in mind, she could rekindle her feud with Ripley, with both women focusing on each other.