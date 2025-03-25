Gunther to ally with another WWE Superstar after Jimmy Uso's return on RAW? Analyzing the chances

WWE Monday Night RAW aired live from Glasgow and it was a big show. John Cena went face-to-face with Cody Rhodes, two titles were on the line, and, perhaps most interestingly, The Usos reunited.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso teamed up to take on and defeat A-Town Down Under. From there, Gunther showed up to once again take out Jey Uso. This time, however, he was run off and even later slapped by Jimmy. Now, The Ring General is outnumbered and may need help from Ludwig Kaiser.

Ludwig Kaiser is a German superstar who is also on WWE Monday Night RAW. He is best known for his time with The Ring General in Imperium alongside past members such as Alexander Wolfe and Giovanni Vinci.

While Kaiser was always a loyal follower of the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther told Ludwig to focus on his own career and find singles success. That focus has led to some big feuds with stars such as Sheamus and Penta.

Now, Ludwig and Gunther could reunite on a more regular basis to make sure they can keep The Usos at bay. Jimmy and Jey are arguably the greatest team in company history, so Gunther will certainly need the assistance. Who better than his most loyal soldier?

This could be how Ludwig Kaiser and Jimmy Uso appear at WWE WrestleMania 41

Jimmy Uso and Ludwig Kaiser would add some intrigue to the ongoing Gunther and Jey Uso feud, which would also benefit both men. This is solely based on the fact that neither has a clear route towards WrestleMania otherwise.

Jimmy Uso has already expressed his frustration and desperation. He was hoping to win the United States Title to earn a spot on the WWE WrestleMania card, but ultimately, that match never took place, and he has been left in limbo.

For Ludwig Kaiser, unless there is a giant multi-man match for the Intercontinental Title, there is almost no chance he makes The Show of Shows. Despite being incredibly talented, he just isn't in a major story right now, nor does he have an obvious opponent for WrestleMania.

However, if Ludwig and Jimmy are involved in the Jey Uso and Gunther rivalry, this could get them on the show. Kaiser could try to interfere to help ensure The Ring General's retention, and Jimmy could show up to neutralize the former NXT Tag Team Champion.

