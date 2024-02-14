Gunther to defend his championship at WrestleMania 40 against 38-year old star? Cruciality of feud and more explored

Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship on The Road to WrestleMania 40. The Ring General will put his title on the line against Jey Uso next week on WWE RAW. That being said, is WWE planning a long-term feud between the two superstars?

The 38-year-old star laid out a challenge for the Austrian brute two weeks ago on the red brand. Both men went back and forth on the mic before Imperium ganged up on Main Event Jey. The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Jey team up with The New Day to defeat Imperium in a six-man tag team match.

Assuming Uso vs. Uso is still the plan for WrestleMania 40, Triple H could possibly book an interference angle during the Jey Uso vs. Gunther match-up on the red brand. Ideally, Jimmy Uso would show up to cost his twin brother the title just like he did at SummerSlam 2023.

It is also worth mentioning that Chad Gable recently opened up about the possibility of revisiting his critically-acclaimed feud with the reigning Intercontinental Champion. The Alpha Academy star talked about potentially going after the title during a recent interview.

“I’d like to win that (Intercontinental) championship and really solidify myself as a singles guy finally. I’ve kind of always had this stigma attached to me that I’m a tag team wrestler, and I think winning my first singles championship is my chance to break free from that for good. So, that would be my goal,” Gable said. (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

WWE’s scrapped plans for Gunther at WrestleMania 40 revealed

Gunther was involved in a critically-acclaimed triple threat match at WrestleMania 39. The Ring General successfully retained his title against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. He capped off his 2023 with a successful championship defense against The Miz.

Dave Meltzer previously reported that Gunther versus Brock Lesnar was supposed to be the program for both men at WrestleMania 40. However, Lesnar’s supposed involvement in an alleged sex-trafficking lawsuit reportedly caused WWE to remove The Beast Incarnate from storylines and other programming.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book The Ring General’s feud for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

