Gunther to defend his title against former rival after 29 months? Looking at what happened on WWE RAW

This week on WWE RAW, Gunther celebrated becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the promotion's history. However, the segment was interrupted by Chad Gable, who demanded a second chance at the title. This led to a physical altercation.

The factions of both superstars were involved, and just when Imperium seemed to get the better of Alpha Academy, Tommaso Ciampa entered the ring with a steel chair to drive them away. While no one knows the motive behind Ciampa's run, it could lead to a title opportunity for him.

Before potentially defending his title against Gable at WWE Fastlane, there is a possibility Gunther could defend it against Ciampa on RAW. The match between the two would also make sense, considering the last time they fought was 29 months ago on NXT for the NXT United Kingdom Title.

At the time, Gunther went by the name WALTER and defeated Ciampa in a contest that lasted slightly over 16 minutes. Given so much time has passed since they last met, it would be interesting to see the duo compete for the first time on the main roster.

Given their technical abilities, it would also make for a great match.

WWE reportedly looks to book Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 41

When Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar, many wondered what this loss meant for Lesnar's future. While some believed The Beast Incarnate would go on a break, others wanted to see him face Gunther. However, that feud never took place, and Lesnar has not appeared since SummerSlam.

However, as per reports, the feud between Gunther and Brock Lesnar will take place at WrestleMania 41 if it does not happen next year. WWE is apparently undecided whether The Ring General should drop the Intercontinental Championship.

"Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar could end up being saved for WM41 in Minneapolis if they do not run with it this coming year, company is undecided on whether Gunther should drop the IC Title now and move into the WHC picture in time for WM as they want Knight’s momentum to continue."

Whether Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar happens next year or in 2025, the feud between the two will receive huge reactions from the crowd.

When the duo met at Royal Rumble this year, the crowd went wild and wanted to see more of them. It will be interesting to see how and when WWE books this feud.

