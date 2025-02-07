Gunther to drop World Heavyweight Championship to veteran in impromptu match? Potential WWE Elimination Chamber swerve explored

WWE Superstar Gunther is enjoying a dominant run as the World Heavyweight Champion. The Ring General currently doesn’t have an opponent for the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. However, there is a chance that he could lose his title in Toronto to Roman Reigns via an impromptu match.

The Imperium leader is currently on the cusp of a feud with Jey Uso. Since The Yeet Master has won the Royal Rumble, he will not be participating in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and head straight to WrestleMania 41. With no opponent, Gunther could throw an open challenge to all superstars on the roster, which Roman Reigns can answer.

Seth Rollins took out the OTC at the Royal Rumble and Curb Stomped him on the ringside floor and on top of steel steps. So far, there has been no word of the latter's return. Thus, WWE has a chance to field Reigns in a direct match against Gunther in Toronto instead of making him fight in the Elimination Chamber.

Trending

Expand Tweet

WWE could pursue this direction because the Chamber Match already has many of its top talents participating. CM Punk has already qualified while Cena has earned the right to walk into the gimmick match, while names like Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, LA Knight, Andrade, Penta, and others could also make it to the remaining four sports in the six-man bout.

Thus, putting Roman Reigns in a stacked match like that may not be best for business. Moreover, winning the World Heavyweight Championship would further add to The Tribal Chief’s glowing resume, who will continue his streak of being in a WrestleMania main event as a World Title holder. While there is a possibility of this angle playing out, all of this is speculation so far.

WWE could make Jey Uso the new Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41

If WWE makes Roman Reigns dethrone Gunther at the Elimination Chamber, Jey Uso will then have to choose between Cody Rhodes and the OTC. Since Mr. Yeet and The American Nightmare have a very good friendship, there is a chance that Uso could challenge his cousin at WrestleMania 41.

Main Event Jey Uso could challenge Reigns’s lack of action for The Bloodline after winning the Tribal Combat Match and treating the Ula Fala as a trophy. To up the stakes, WWE could make this a Winner-Takes-All match, with the World Heavyweight Championship and the prestigious Samoan garland on the line.

Notably, Jey Uso has already pinned The Head of the Table once. Since he now has the Royal Rumble push, there is a chance that he could beat his cousin and rise as the new World Heavyweight Champion and the new Tribal Chief.

While The Yeet Master got the help of his twin Jey Uso last time, he could now score a singles win, further proving that he isn’t just a tag team wrestler. It would be interesting to see what WWE has in the future for the World Heavyweight Championship picture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback