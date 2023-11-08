Gunther to face another herculean challenge in WWE? Analyzing the possibility

The next contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship now appears to be evident, following The Miz's victory in the No.1 Contendership match for the IC title on the recent edition of WWE RAW.

For those who might have missed it, The Miz competed against Ivar, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed in a fatal four-way match on the latest episode of the red brand. However, the match concluded in a cliffhanger, as Miz countered a Tsunami attempt from Reed into a roll-up, while Ivar executed a moonsault on Ricochet.

With the referee caught in the midst of the action, Miz secured the pinfall victory over Reed, leading to some post-match retribution from Ivar. After this, a singles clash between the two was announced for the following week's episode of the red brand.

Nevertheless, this upcoming singles match between Miz and Ivar could potentially alter the company's ongoing plans, as a draw between these two might prompt Ivar to demand inclusion in the match with Gunther for the IC title. This could potentially set the stage for a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event.

However, it is important to note that the likelihood of this outcome seems highly improbable, as the company appears to be positioning The Miz as a babyface star once again, suggesting that they will portray him as a strong contender against the Imperium leader.

It will be intriguing to see how events unfold in the coming weeks, as the much-anticipated showdown between The Miz and Gunther is expected to take place at this year's Survivor Series.

What else is announced for Survivor Series besides the Miz vs. Gunther match

In addition to the highly anticipated match between The Miz and Gunther for the IC title, this year's Survivor Series is set to feature the WarGames match. During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce also unveiled the participants for the Men's WarGames match.

The announcement was made during the chaotic closing moments of the show, with the RAW General Manager confirming that a WarGames match would take place at Survivor Series to settle the ongoing score. The participants for this intense clash were revealed to be Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn, who will face off against the formidable Judgment Day faction.

Following the announcement of this match, many speculate that a 5th member may be added to both teams in the upcoming weeks.

It will undoubtedly be intriguing to witness how events unfold at this year's Survivor Series, especially after the success of last year's WarGames matches.

