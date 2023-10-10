Gunther to face surprising new challenger at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? The clues are there!

Crown Jewel 2023 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The premium live event features a stacked card with high-profile matches every year. Gunther is currently dominating Monday Night RAW with his hard-hitting performance. He is also the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, and it appears that he might face a surprise opponent at the upcoming event.

The superstar in question is Bronson Reed, who is also currently performing on the red brand. In recent weeks, Reed has been on a winning streak, including a victory over Chad Gable, despite Gable having significant fan support. This change in former NJPW's booking direction suggests that the company might be preparing him for a major clash down the line.

These potential hints point in that direction, and recent reports have also emerged claiming that Bronson Reed will be vying for the Intercontinental Championship next on Monday Night RAW. With Crown Jewel 2023 being the next premium live event, it could be the ideal setting for their showdown.

It will be intriguing to see whether Reed can put an end to the dominating reign of the Ring General on the red brand or not.

John Cena is expected to be part of WWE Crown Jewel 2023

The Cenation Leader recently competed at Fastlane and emerged victorious alongside LA Knight against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. However, with the ongoing Hollywood strike, there's a strong possibility that Cena might also be part of this year's Crown Jewel. The GOAT's presence makes it highly likely that he will have a match at the event.

Currently, there are speculations about a potential match between Cena and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. However, it's important to note that nothing has been confirmed for this premium live event yet.

If Cena doesn't face the Tribal Chief, there's a chance he could square off against Solo Sikoa in a singles match. The company has teased a bout between the young Samoan and the veteran multiple times in recent weeks.

Additionally, it's worth mentioning that WWE protected The Bloodline's Enforcer by having Jimmy Uso take the pinfall at Fastlane. A match between Solo Sikoa and The Cenation Leader could help elevate the status of Sikoa in the company outside the Bloodline Saga storyline.

It will indeed be interesting to see how things unfold on the upcoming SmackDown, as Roman Reigns is set to make his long-awaited comeback ahead of Crown Jewel 2023.