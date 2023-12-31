Gunther to fall following blockbuster return after 1000+ days to rock the wrestling world at WWE RAW: Day 1? Analyzing the chances

Gunther has been one of the most dominant champions on Monday Night RAW. While many people in the WWE Universe speak about Roman Reigns' championship reign, what Gunther has achieved as the Intercontinental Champion cannot be ignored. The Austrian star has made history on the red brand.

Earlier this year, The Ring General broke Honky Tonk Man's record to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the Stamford-based promotion's history. This speaks volumes about how dominant the 36-year-old has been. However, there is a chance this dominance could soon come to an end at RAW Day 1, which will take place on January 1, 2024.

The dominant reign could be put to an end by a returning WWE Superstar. The returning superstar in question is Andrade. During a media scrum after AEW Worlds End Pay-Per-View, Tony Khan confirmed that Andrade had finished his time with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

This leaves the Mexican star with an opportunity to return to WWE. Previously, reports suggested that Andrade could make his WWE return on Day 1. However, at the time, his AEW exit was not certain. Now that his exit is confirmed seeing him return on Day 1 would not be surprising.

The narrative of booking Andrade to defeat Gunther would be good for both because while the former will get plenty of attention, the latter can focus on feuding with bigger names and potentially involve himself in a world title scenario. It will be interesting to see if Andrade returns on Day 1.

WWE veteran wants Gunther to win the 2024 Royal Rumble

WWE will host the much anticipated Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 27, 2024. Heading towards WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble has always been an important premium live event. While many believe CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are favorites to win this year's Rumble, a former WWE head writer wants Gunther to win.

The former head writer in question is Vince Russo. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, Vince mentioned if he was writing, the Intercontinental Champion would win without a doubt. He also stated the reason behind why he would book the Austrian to win.

Russo said:

"If it's me writing this? Going over in the Royal Rumble is gonna be Gunther. Without a shadow of a doubt, because nobody is thinking Roman Reigns and Gunther. Nobody bro, so that's where I am going."

The Intercontinental Champion was a stand-out performer at the Royal Rumble last year. Even though he did not win the competition, he lasted for 71 minutes and 25 seconds. This is an amazing feat, given he was the first man to enter the competition. Hence, if WWE books the Austrian to win this year, fans won't be shocked.

