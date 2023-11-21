Gunther to headline a major Premium Live Event against 15-year veteran? How WWE hinted at it over 9 months away

Gunther is one of the most dominant champions in WWE history. He won the Intercontinental Championship around a year and a half ago and has continued to hold it ever since. He is even the longest-reigning champion in the prestigious title's history.

A part of his success comes courtesy of his Imperium stable. He leads the dominant WWE faction, with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci underneath him. At times, Ludwig appears to be the second in command, but Vinci may have taken the spot away in recent weeks.

In fact, there has been a lot of tension brewing between Ludwig and Gunther. So much so, in fact, that there is a chance the two stars could end up having an epic rivalry. Not only will it be a feud for the ages, but it could lead to the two main eventing the WWE Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event scheduled for 2024.

The WWE Bash in Berlin is scheduled for August 31, 2024. The event, as expected, will be held in Berlin, Germany. For those unaware, both Gunther and Kaiser have roots in the country, with one having stronger ties than the other.

Ludwig is German, and his father is a wrestling legend from the area. Gunther is Austrian and made a name for himself in the country. However, the fans will be behind the hometown boy. There is a chance that Kaiser turns babyface ahead of their bout, and the two stars headline the card with the coveted Intercontinental Championship on the line.

Gunther has a major match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023

Gunther has to obviously keep the coveted Intercontinental Championship in his grasp in order to defend the title at the WWE Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event in nine months or so. Despite being seemingly unbeatable for so long, he has a major test ahead of him.

The Ring General will defend his belt this Saturday at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. He will go one-on-one with the former Intercontinental Champion and the WWE Champion The Miz at Survivor Series WarGames.

The Miz won a Fatal 4-Way Match with Ivar, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet to earn the title opportunity. While the win was mired in controversy, The A-Lister still walked out with the victory and even managed to defeat Ivar in a controversial manner the next week.

Things have quickly grown personal between The Ring General and The A-Lister. Gunther is bullying The Miz, rubbing the fact that he has been bullied his whole life in his face. The story is compelling, but can the former WWE Champion pull off a huge victory at Survivor Series 2023? Only time will tell.

