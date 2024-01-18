Gunther to retire 46-year-old WWE superstar at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the chances

As we are on the road to WrestleMania 40, Gunther is currently reigning supreme as the Intercontinental Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. Since winning the title, The Ring General has showcased his dominance in the squared circle and defeated veterans like The Miz, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus among others during his present title reign.

However, recently a potential belief arose that the Imperium leader might add more accolades to his incredible title reign by retiring Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40.

This potential assumption stems from the latest reports stating that The Beast Incarnate is expected to make his return soon to the company. This also increases the chances of his participation at the upcoming premium live event Royal Rumble 2024.

Additionally, there are already speculations going around for a match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year. Considering the current dominance of the Imperium leader, many believed that The Ring General might retire The Beast if this potential match unfolds.

However, the chances of his probable scenario seem to be far away from reality as Lesnar is presently showing no signs of retirement from the Stamford-based promotion. The Beast already had a semi full-time run in the company last year which even astonished many fans, considering Lesnar's usual part-time schedule.

So even if this dream match unfolds at WrestleMania 40, then Gunther could conceivably to secure triumph against the multi-time world champion but highly unlikely to retire him in that match.

Overall, it will be interesting to witness what could happen at The Shows of Shows this year and whether a clash between Lesnar and the Ring General might take place at this event.

Gunther disclosed his plans for Royal Rumble & WrestleMania 40

Royal Rumble 2024 is the next premium live event of the company and recently Gunther disclosed his plans for his marquee event. For those unaware, the IC Champion made his return in the latest episode of WWE RAW and revealed that he will make his entry in this year's traditional Men's Royal Rumble Match.

He also glorified his rumble match iron man performance last year, where Gunther survived the match till the last minute but failed to emerge victorious.

Further, he made clear his intention to win the match and headline WrestleMania 40 with the IC Title. It will be intriguing to watch what will happen when Gunther enters the traditional match this year and whether he will be able to fulfill his dream of headlining WrestleMania 40.

