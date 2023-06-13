Gunther's future challenger teased on RAW? What you might have missed!

Monday Night RAW Superstar Gunther is on a historic reign as the Intercontinental Champion. Ever since beating Ricochet for the title, no one has been able to lay claim to the Austrian's title. However, this week on RAW, the WWE Universe might have found a worthy challenger.

The challenger in question is none other than Damian Priest. This week on Monday Night RAW, Priest faced Matt Riddle in a Money In The Bank qualification match. While Priest walked out victorious, an interesting thing was a face-off he had after winning.

After Damian Priest beat Riddle, Imperium walked to the ring to launch an attack on Riddle, as the latter attacked Imperium last week on RAW. However, before doing so, Priest stood face-to-face in front of Gunther, after which he seemed to size him up, and then asked the latter to go after Riddle.

Check out the face off in the video below:

While many might not have thought much about it, this could be a hint. Whether Damian Priest wins the Money In The Bank or not, it won't be a surprise to see him challenge for the Intercontinental Title in the near future. A contest between the two will also help create a lot of excitement for the WWE Universe.

Gunther recently celebrated a milestone in his WWE career

Many wrestlers go on to win titles in their careers. However, not many can testify to having a long reign as champion. A long championship reign not only boosts the image of a wrestler but also shows the faith the promotion has in him/her. Such is the case of WWE Interncontinental Champion Gunther.

Ever since winning the title against Ricochet, the Austrian has been on a roll. He has defended his title against big names like Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus. However, his best performance came at WrestleMania 39, where he defended his title in a triple-threat match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

Owing to his dominance inside the squared circle, 'The Ring General' recently celebrated a major milestone in his career. On his Twitter, Gunther celebrated his reign with the IC title for a year. This is indeed a major achievement for the Austrian.

Gunther is on the verge of breaking a long-time record

From the looks of it, it seems that WWE is updating its history books when it comes to title reigns. While Roman Reigns' run as Champion is record-breaking in itself, Gunther seems to be on the same path.

If 'The Ring General' is able to keep hold of his Intercontinental Title till the first half of September, the 35-year-old will break Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest reigning IC Champion. Tonk Man was the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion until the Ultimate Warrior ended his reign at 454 days.

While it will be a tough task to break Tonk Man's record, considering the current IC Champion's dominance, it won't be surprising to see the Austrian achieve this feat. Breaking Honky Tonk Man's record will also set him in place for bigger opportunities in the future.

