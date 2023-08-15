Gunther's title to be in jeopardy when he goes up against 37-year-old? Exploring all possibilities why it might happen!

Gunther's reign as Intercontinental Champion has been nothing short of spectacular. On course to becoming the longest reigning IC Champion, the Austrian will defend his title against 37-year-old Chad Gable. While many expect the champion to prevail, there is a chance of the opposite happening.

When The Ring General and Chad Gable clash on RAW next week, there is a possibility of the former losing his title. WWE could book Gable to beat Gunther and end his reign before he breaks The Honky Tonk Man's record of being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

The reason WWE could book Gable to win the match is because if he does so, Gunther could move on to a bigger feud against Brock Lesnar. Right now on RAW, Lesnar does not have many feuds to be a part of, and considering The Beast Incarnate's stature in the promotion, it is unlikely he would challenge for the IC title.

This is a reason why Gunther could drop his championship to the Alpha Academy member. While it will hurt him not to break The Honky Tonk Man's record, it will benefit him in the long run. After a potential feud with Lesnar, he would be all set to challenge for a World Championship. A rivalry with The Beast will prepare The Ring General for the big stage.

Gunther speaks about a potential match with Brock Lesnar

Facing Brock Lesnar has elevated the career of many WWE Superstars. Not only has it earned them fame, but also title shots and great careers. This has only been possible because of the draw Lesnar is. Hence, it wouldn't have been a surprise to find out that Gunther wants to face The Beast Incarnate.

During a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the RAW star confirmed the same. Speaking about his ambitions to face Lesnar, The Ring General said that Lesnar is someone he looked up to. He also added Lesnar might be the biggest obstacle at some point in his career.

"I said that before. I think he's definitely somebody I looked up to. I always admired him for how he handles himself and his business and stuff. For me personally, I think he's my biggest obstacle at some point in my career. If there's a chance that this happens, I would love to do that, of course."

Ever since Lesnar and the IC Champion shared the ring at Royal Rumble 2023, fans have been wanting to see the duo indulge in a rivalry.

While The Ring General dropping his title to Chad Gable might happen or not, the chances of the former indulging in a feud with Brock Lesnar are very high.

