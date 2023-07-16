Gunther's title reign could be in jeopardy if a WWE legend returns at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

The ongoing rivalry between Gunther and Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW may result in a blockbuster match at SummerSlam 2023.

The Ring General could put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against The Scottish Warrior at the Biggest Event of the Summer. However, this could turn into something more as the 35-year-old champion could be confronted by none other than John Cena on August 5th.

For those unaware, speculations of The Cenation Leader making his return at SummerSlam have been doing the rounds recently. If the former world champion does make a comeback, he could lay down the breadcrumbs for a blockbuster feud against Gunther.

As you may know, John Cena has never won the Intercontinental Championship in his 20-year-long WWE career. Hence, it would not be a bad idea if the creative team has Big Match John return at the event to chase the coveted title.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC John Cena is not a WWE grand slam champion



he still needs the intercontinental championship

Cena is one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. From winning championships to winning the Royal Rumble twice, The Cenation Leader has gone from milestone to milestone in his career. Furthermore, the Hollywood leading man has made easy work of some of the biggest names in the company.

Hence, the 16-time world champion could pose a serious threat to Gunther's title reign if the company decides to pit him against The Ring General.

Gunther shares his thoughts on a potential match against WWE legend John Cena

Fans have been speculating about a potential match between John Cena and Gunther ever since the latter's main roster debut.

When asked about it, the current Intercontinental Champion replied that he would love to lock horns with The Cenation Leader. During an interview with Ten Count, Gunther said:

"Of course, we could see it. I don’t know what’s going to happen or if it’s going to happen. That’s something I would love to do." He added, "John Cena is one of the legends. Because he’s not really active at the moment anymore, he just pops up, but when he does, if the chance is there for me, I’ll gladly take it. One of, if not the most popular babyface in this sport of all time. I think I would be a great counterpart to that. I would love to do it.”

Will a potential blockbuster match between the duo happen anytime soon? Only time will tell.

Do you want Gunther vs. John Cena to happen in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.