Gunther to be sacrificed to set up major match at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility 

Since winning the Intercontinental Championship, Gunther has been one of the best champions in WWE. Recently, the Austrian broke Honky Tonk Man's record to become the longest-reigning IC Champion of all time. It's obvious that his performances have brought prestige to the title.

However, despite all these accolades, there is a chance WWE could book him to lose against a superstar who has never won a singles title. The superstar in question is Jey Uso. On WWE RAW, Jey has involved himself in a feud against Imperium, which could potentially lead to a match between him and Gunther.

While many would expect the champion to win, WWE could book Jey to dethrone the champion. The reason behind that can be attributed to a potential mega-match at WrestleMania 40. If the Stamford-based promotion books Jey to beat the Austrian, they could potentially look at an Intercontinental Championship match between Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.

Given the rivalry they share, a match between Jey and Drew would benefit WWE. As for the Austrian, he won't entirely be sacrificed since he could begin his journey to a world championship reign or feud with Brock Lesnar if the promotion books an angle like this.

Former WWE Writer claims he would book Gunther to win the Royal Rumble

After a very successful Survivor Series, which saw some mega returns, WWE’s next big premium live event will be The Royal Rumble on January 27th, 2024. Given the roster the promotion has currently, many expect the Rumble match to be one of the best in modern wrestling history.

However, despite all the competition, many also believe that the winner of this competition would either be CM Punk or Cody Rhodes. But, during an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo explained why he would book the current Intercontinental Champion to win the 2024 Royal Rumble. Russo said:

"If it's me writing this? Going over in the Royal Rumble is gonna be Gunther. Without a shadow of a doubt, because nobody is thinking Roman Reigns and Gunther. Nobody bro, so that's where I am going," said Vince Russo. [6:00 onwards]

At last year's Royal Rumble, the Austrian created history when he survived for 70-plus minutes in the match. Hence, this makes him a massive favorite at the upcoming Rumble match.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage