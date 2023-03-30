Hall of Famer returns, unexpected face turn - 4 potential finishes for Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley this weekend at WrestleMania 39. The two women have been on a collision course since the Royal Rumble when Ripley outlasted 29 other women to book her place in the title bout.

This isn't the first time the two women have squared off at WrestleMania, and it could be the beginning of a new era for Ripley. The Nightmare has impressed as part of The Judgment Day, pushing to become one of the biggest stars in the women's division.

The following list looks at just four potential finishes for this hotly anticipated rematch.

#4 Rhea Ripley becomes SmackDown Women's Champion

Rhea Ripley needs to win much more than Charlotte Flair this weekend, and she is considered the favorite heading into the match. Flair has consistently reigned in the women's division and has become the most decorated female wrestler in history. But now it's time for her to pass the torch.

Ripley is the most talked about female star at the moment, and the SmackDown Women's Championship will be the crown she has been looking for to allow her to push forward and switch brands permanently.

#3 Charlotte Flair retains the SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female wrestler in WWE history for a reason, and she has already beaten Ripley at WrestleMania before. This could be another day in the office for The Queen, who easily overcame last year's Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania.

Flair will see this as a test, and The Queen will know she is in for a fight this weekend. But she is the measuring stick for a reason, and it's hard to count her out.

#2 The Judgment Day cost Rhea Ripley the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39

If Rhea Ripley is victorious at WrestleMania 39, she will likely move over to SmackDown permanently. This would mean that The Judgment Day would have to switch brands or split.

Dominik's recent issues with his father, Rey Mysterio, could be enough to see him want to remain on WWE RAW. Hence, the former champion could cost Ripley her match to keep her on the red brand.

This, in turn, could be seen as a face turn for Ripley, who could then go on to leave The Judgment Day and opt to make it on her own instead. The Nightmare never needed backup, but a win would also allow her to walk away from the group.

#1 Beth Phoenix returns to settle unfinished business at WrestleMania 39

Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley seemingly have some unfinished business. The Nightmare took down the WWE Hall of Famer several times, and there was only a mixed tag team match that allowed them to settle their issues.

Finn Balor and Edge have been handed Hell in a Cell to finally end their feud, but what about the one-on-one match between Phoenix and Ripley? Could The Glamazon return looking for revenge at WrestleMania 39? Only time will tell.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will be leaving WrestleMania 39 with the SmackDown Women's Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes