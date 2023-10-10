Has 47-year-old WWE star quietly retired? All you need to know about his new role on RAW & SmackDown

WWE boasts a stacked roster across RAW and SmackDown. The company also has an extremely promising developmental system in NXT. It appears one of the three brands is now benefitting from the experience of a 47-year-old star in his new role as backstage producer.

The star in question is none other than Robert Roode. Ringside News recently reported that the former WWE United States Champion isn’t listed as an active superstar on the company’s internal roster.

It hasn’t been confirmed if Roode has quietly retired from active in-ring competition, but his current role as a backstage producer suggests his in-ring days are behind him.

"#WWE fans have been asking us about Bobby Roode's status, and we have an update," Steve Carrier of Ringside News wrote. "He is no longer listed as an active Superstar, but he is a producer for the company now."

Robert Roode was last seen in the ring on June 25, 2022, when he took on Omos at a live event in Amarillo, Texas. He was forced to take a break from active in-ring competition due to having his neck surgically repaired.

It is possible that the hiatus became permanent for Roode as it was in the case of former American Alpha member Jason Jordan, who’s also currently working as a backstage producer.

When did Robert Roode sign with WWE?

Robert Roode signed with WWE in 2016. Triple H confirmed the signing by having him appear in the crowd at NXT TakeOver: Dallas on April 1, 2016.

He was next seen during a backstage segment with William Regal at NXT TakeOver: The End on June 8.

Roode made his NXT televised debut on the August 3 episode of the brand. He would defeat Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio on January 28, 2017. He would hold the title for 203 days before dropping it to Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III on August 19, 2017.

He would make his main roster debut on SmackDown four days later.