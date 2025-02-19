Has CM Punk changed after spending 9 years away from WWE? The Undertaker sheds light

CM Punk left WWE in 2014, and there was much controversy surrounding his departure. He remained away from in-ring wrestling until 2021 when he signed with AEW. His time with All-Elite Wrestling concluded in 2023, and he returned to WWE at Survivor Series that year.

Since his return to the global juggernaut, The Voice of the Voiceless has been a fan favorite. He immediately connected with the fans, and one can credit quite a bit of it to nostalgia. However, this time, he isn't just being engaging while in the ring, but also backstage.

The Undertaker illuminated CM Punk's change of attitude during his appearance on Busted Open Radio. The Hall of Famer explained that The Second City Saint is a different guy, and it seems a weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

“But my experiences with him since he came back have been completely different. He’s so personable and engaging—it’s like a different guy. It’s like a weight has been lifted off him. I don’t know his personal struggles or any of that; that’s not my business," said Punk. "But I do know how people act and react, and I see him cutting up all the time with people and engaging in conversations. I’m not around a lot, but every time I’m there, he’s the same, so that tells me it’s probably a consistent thing for him now."

The Deadman further claimed that younger stars could learn from CM Punk and that the latter could become a mentor.

WWE might use CM Punk for main-eventing WrestleMania 41

CM Punk can secure his spot in WrestleMania 41 by winning the Elimination Chamber men's match. However, John Cena is also a part of the men's match, and he might be favored to win.

During an edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update about a potential main event non-title match between CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

"Even going back to early November, when those rumors of him and Roman one-on-one were floated out there, I had heard that if that match takes place, that match will go at the top, no title. So, yeah, there's been rumors of him being in the main event, of course."

Following Royal Rumble 2025, speculations of a Triple Threat Match between Punk, Reigns, and Seth Rollins also made their way into the fandom. However, time will tell which direction Triple H will pursue for the main event.

