Has Cody Rhodes ever defeated John Cena in WWE?

Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against John Cena in a blockbuster match in the main event of WrestleMania 41. This match was set up after Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this month.

The American Nightmare is out for revenge after what happened in the final minutes of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where The Cenation Leader turned heel and assaulted the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.

Aside from retaining his title, though, Cody Rhodes will look to earn his first-ever singles victory over John Cena in WWE.

The two megastars have faced off four times in singles action, with the 16-time WWE world champion winning all four of them. The first time was a match on RAW on September 7, 2009, where Cena earned the win via DQ.

They met again in February 2010, when John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes and qualified for the Elimination Chamber Match. The duo met after three years on RAW, on January 28, 2013, when Cody lost to Cena again.

While the above three matches were with Cody Rhodes in his regular persona, the two stars had one more match in April 2015, where Cena took on Stardust to defend his US Title. The Franchise Player was again successful, leaving Cody winless thus far in head-to-head encounters.

WWE legend wants to see John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray opened up about the upcoming match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

The WWE legend explained why he would have no problem seeing Cena make history and beat Rhodes to become a record-breaking 17-time world champion.

"I have no problem with that because now we’ll go to SummerSlam. Maybe, we’ll have the rematch at SummerSlam, I have no idea, but I don’t have a problem with that," Bully Ray said. [H/T 411 Mania]

The two megastars had a face-off Monday on WWE RAW, which was Cena's first appearance in WWE, two weeks after his heel turn at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

As WWE's European tour continues, John Cena will appear on RAW in the coming two episodes, first in Glasgow, Scotland on March 24 and a week later in London, England, in the final stop of the European tour.

It will be interesting to see how WWE Creative will build this mega-feud heading into the title match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

