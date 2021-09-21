Has Drew McIntyre ever been released by WWE?

.

Drew McIntyre is currently regarded as one of the top stars of WWE, but that wasn't always the case. The company released McIntyre in 2014.

During his last run with WWE, Drew McIntyre came in with a lot of hype and was supposedly the Chosen One. However, his momentum quickly came to a halt.

He found himself as a part of 3MB, which was a comedy act. The faction consisted of Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal and was used in such a manner to get other Superstars over.

After his release by WWE in 2014, Drew McIntyre made his return to the independent circuit. McIntyre mainly competed in his home promotion of ICW but was also a crucial part of Evolve and PWG.

The Scotsman even had a solid run with IMPACT Wrestling/TNA after being let go by WWE.

WWE re-signed Drew McIntyre in 2017

In 2017, Drew McIntyre re-signed with WWE and joined the NXT brand. Shortly afterwards, McIntyre made his NXT debut and quickly rose to the top of the brand.

McIntyre's new look and persona made him a fan-favourite, and this time around, he was bound to be successful in WWE.

The Scottish Psychopath also ended up winning the NXT Championship and enjoyed a reign during which he defended the strap against the likes of Roderick Strong and Adam Cole.

Drew McIntyre ended up losing the NXT Championship to Andrade. The former then moved up to the main roster and started as a heel. However, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion slowly turned into a babyface and captured the coveted WWE Title at WrestleMania 36.

The win over Brock Lesnar was quite historic for McIntyre, even though it was behind closed doors. McIntyre's first reign ended after 200+ days, but he eventually regained the title by beating Randy Orton and becoming a two-time champion.

Drew McIntyre lost the WWE Title once again to The Miz via his Money in the Bank contract cash-in.

