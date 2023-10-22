Has Jade Cargill's first feud in WWE secretly been confirmed? Piecing together the clues

Since WWE announced that they have signed Jade Cargill, fans have been speculating about her first feud in the Stamford-based promotion. Until now, Cargill has only made on-screen appearances across various brands. While the WWE Universe continues to wait for her to make a debut, there is a possibility that the company might have already locked in a feud for Cargill.

There is a high possibility that the former TBS Champion could indulge in a rivalry with Becky Lynch. A potential feud against Lynch makes sense because Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend her WWE Women's World Championship against four different superstars at Crown Jewel. This match is expected to lead to a feud for Ripley after the PLE.

Similarly, on SmackDown, the WWE Women's Championship is in a complicated scenario since Bianca Belair made her return last Friday. Along with Belair, Charlotte Flair is also a threat to IYO SKY's reign. Hence, given champions on RAW and SmackDown are indulged in such long feuds, a rivalry with Lynch could be on the cards for Cargill.

Also, apart from this angle, WWE, on multiple occasions, has teased a feud between Becky Lynch and Jade Cargill. Recently, Jade encountered Becky on RAW, where the latter told Cargill to get in line. Also, on this week's NXT, when Lyra Valkyria was done with a segment, Jade Cargill was spotted pointing towards a watch and teasing her debut.

An NXT star already has her eyes set on Jade Cargill

Introducing Jade Cargill on NXT makes sense for many reasons. For instance, since WWE plans on making NXT a brand equal to RAW and SmackDown, having Cargill compete on it would get the brand some much-needed attention. However, apart from this, Cargill on NXT makes sense because several stars on the third brand have their eyes on her.

One such superstar is Lyra Valkyria. During a recent interaction with Busted Open Radio, Valkyria said she would love to see Cargill make her debut on NXT. The 26-year-old also added if she wins the championship, she would love to go up against Cargill. Lyra said:

"Yes (I’m hoping Jade Cargill lands in NXT). Absolutely. I know there’s a lot of hype and people wondering where she’s gonna go but, if I win that championship, she’d be someone that I’d have my eye on and I would absolutely love to go up against."

While Valkyria's desire to face Cargill shows her ambition, before that, she must focus on the task at hand. At NXT Halloween Havoc, Lyra Valkyria will face Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship in the main event. It will be interesting to see who wins this match.