Has John Cena's next WWE feud been subtly confirmed? Potential hint explored

John Cena is expected to appear in one of the coming WWE Premium Live Events, but it is unclear when this will happen. Cena's Hollywood schedule will determine when his next appearance will take place.

The most likely scenario is for the WWE legend to appear either at Money in the Bank in early July or at SummerSlam in early August. There is no update on who his next opponent will be.

Based on a post on X, though, his next feud could be with the reigning United States Champion, Logan Paul. According to the post, The Maverick has faced all but one of the male superstars who have appeared on his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

The list includes former Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton. His latest opponent will be the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Logan Paul and The American Nightmare will collide in a Champion vs. Champion match at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, May 25.

Still, John Cena is the sole superstar who has appeared on the IMPAULSIVE podcast and has not faced Logan Paul, so a feud between the two appears to be a likely scenario when The Cenation Leader returns to WWE.

John Cena could help WWE further push Logan Paul

Since joining WWE, Logan Paul has emerged as one of the top heels. Even on a part-time basis, the reigning United States Champion has stepped up and is considered one of the top stars in the company.

Facing John Cena could be one of his most difficult challenges, given how great Cena is, but at the same time, it would help WWE further push Paul as one of the top stars and villains.

A John Cena vs. Logan Paul feud would keep WWE fans hooked

Rating numbers have dropped for WWE after WrestleMania 40, which makes a lot of sense since 'Mania is considered the top Premium Live Event. The company expects things to improve as we are heading into the second-best Premium Live Event, SummerSlam, on August 3.

With that in mind, a feud between Cena and Paul would help WWE keep fans hooked, as both are impressive in cutting promos and building up their matches.

John Cena could help WWE establish new stars should he become the new US Champion

If John Cena defeats Logan Paul, he will become the new United States Champion. Thus, he will have the chance to help WWE establish new superstars after bringing back his Open Challenge.

This was something that the 16-time World Champion did during his previous stint as US Champion a decade ago and helped set the tone for new superstars at the time, like Kevin Owens.

