Has Roman Reigns ever won a WWE Elimination Chamber Match? The Tribal Chief's history at the event

Tensions will be sky high this Saturday when Roman Reigns defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against a red-hot Sami Zayn in Montreal at the Elimination Chamber.

For the first time in over three years, The Tribal Chief looks vulnerable and beatable. The Bloodline imploded in the worst way possible at the Royal Rumble PLE, and Jey Uso seems to have distanced himself from his family. Where will the champion's head be, come Saturday?

However, if his record at WWE Elimination Chamber is any indication, Roman Reigns should be victorious this Saturday. The Head of the Table has an impressive history at the show. Last year, he defeated Hall of Famer Goldberg in a fast-paced encounter.

Two years ago, Daniel Bryan suffered a similar fate. Nevertheless, Reigns' most significant victory at the event came five years ago when he made history in Nevada.

WWE @WWE THIS SUNDAY: For the first time ever, 7 MEN enter the Elimination Chamber, with the winner challenging @BrockLesnar for the #UniversalChampionship at @WrestleMania THIS SUNDAY: For the first time ever, 7 MEN enter the Elimination Chamber, with the winner challenging @BrockLesnar for the #UniversalChampionship at @WrestleMania! https://t.co/caORlFGIYI

Then, portrayed as The Big Dog, Reigns outlasted six other men in the first-ever seven-person Elimination Chamber match in February 2018 to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 34. He was the fifth man to enter the fray and pinned a dominant Braun Strowman, who had eliminated 5 other superstars, to win the grueling affair.

Back during his days as "The Juggernaut of The Shield," Roman Reigns was on the losing end of a massive six-man tag team match against The Wyatt Family at WWE Elimination Chamber 2014. A year before that, The Hounds of Justice defeated an all-star team of Sheamus, Ryback, and John Cena.

Roman Reigns must be laser-focused at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

As hinted in the beginning of the article, The Tribal Chief appears to be very human nowadays, and no one knows what he is going through internally. Cody Rhodes wants Sami Zayn to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday.

Furthermore, the "Sami" chants keep getting louder each day. The former Honorary Uce's popularity and stock have sky-rocketed in the last few months. This situation could be similar to Daniel Bryan's inspirational underdog story in 2014. Hence, the outcome isn't a foregone conclusion.

Reigns has been pretty successful in the past, but the last few weeks have been very rough on him. Will The Tribal Chief's historic World Championship run end at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023?

Poll : 0 votes