After Ronda Rousey dropped the title on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022, some wondered if this meant the superstar would quit WWE. An update regarding her situation has since been shared and might cause some mixed reactions from fans.

One of the feuds that The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been involved in was with The Queen Charlotte Flair. They had their last bout in May at WrestleMania Backlash last year for the SmackDown Women's Championship in an "I Quit" match. The ending saw Flair "break her arm," but was used just to write her off television to marry fellow wrestler Andrade El Idolo.

Ronda's run as the SmackDown champ wasn't as positively perceived, with some fans even trending #FireRondaRousey in November expressing their distress with her run in WWE in general.

On the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown, Rousey successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. Charlotte then made a shocking return right after, challenging for a title match, which ended quickly with the returning star becoming the new champion. This led to some speculation that the loss was meant to write off the former champion from TV.

As per PWInsider, that's not the case. A report from the site noted that not only is Charlotte listed as a babyface, but Ronda Rousey will continue performing in WWE. They also noted that she is booked for shows and might even be included in the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Since Ronda Rousey won't quit WWE, a new possible opponent is now being discussed

The former SmackDown Women's Champion might continue her feud with Flair for the gold. However, a notable superstar is reportedly slated to face the former UFC Champion soon.

Some of the initial plans for Ronda Rousey this year included a feud with Becky Lynch. The two were in a storyline alongside Charlotte back in 2019 and even made history at WrestleMania 35 for being the first women to headline the event. As it turns out, reports stated that the feud has been scratched.

Replacing Lynch's spot for the feud is The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. However, it remains to be seen how this will turn out, as a report from WrestlingNews shared that the feud will be for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Now that the first episode of SmackDown in 2023 is coming up, fans can only wait and see what will be next for Ronda Rousey and who she will be facing next.

