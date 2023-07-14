Has Triple H given up on 28-year-old former champion? Looking at 305-day WWE absence

One of the first things Triple H did after taking control of WWE’s booking was that he brought back a lot of former stars. With that said, some stars have seemingly not been utilized to their potential under The Game’s regime prompting a debate on if WWE’s Chief Content Officer has given up on some of those performers.

One of the stars is Aliyah. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion hasn’t appeared on television for nearly a year. She was previously sidelined due to an injury. She is now reportedly cleared to return to in-ring action. Triple H might have given up on her push because of her allegedly being prone to injuries.

It is also possible that there aren't any creative plans for Aliyah at the moment, causing her to sit through televised programming. The 28-year-old star was last seen in action on the September 12, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Damage CTRL that night.

Aliyah was left out of WWE Draft 2023. She wasn’t even part of the list of free agents WWE announced after the draft. It is worth mentioning that 10 superstars, including Brock Lesnar and Omos, negotiated free agency during the draft. Only time will tell if Triple H will book Aliyah to her pre-injury status on the WWE roster.

Triple H reportedly set to push another 28-year-old star

Triple H was promoted to WWE’s Chief Content Officer last year. The Game also brought back a number of former superstars. Some of those re-hires have received significant push under his regime, while others have seemingly floundered on the roster.

It was recently reported that Hunter has big plans for Tegan Nox on the main roster. The 28-year-old star made her return to the company on the December 2, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

We’ll have to wait to see the Chief Content Officer’s plans for the Welsh star on the main roster.

