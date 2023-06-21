Has Triple H given up on one of his re-hires? Concern over WWE Superstar's continued absence from RAW

Triple H brought back a handful of superstars who were let go from WWE under the Vince McMahon regime. One of the name that The Game rehired was Emma. The real-life Tenille Dashwood hasn’t appeared on television for weeks leading to concerns over her continued absence.

Triple H was said to have given up on some of his rehires including Hit Row. It is possible that WWE’s Chief Content Officer might have given up on Emma as well. It is also possible that he has planned a push for the Australian and is waiting for the right moment to pull the plug.

Emma last wrestled on the May 22, 2023, Main Event taping where she lost to Nikki Cross. Her last televised appearance was on the March 17, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown where she teamed up with Tegan Nox against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE had teased a heel turn for Emma after she was aligned with real-life fiancé MadCap Moss on SmackDown. The two briefly feuded with Karrion Kross and Scarlett before moving to RAW as part of the WWE Draft 2023.

It remains to be seen if Triple H will utilize Emma to her fullest potential on the red brand. The Game is said to be more inclined towards building heel stars as opposed to Vince McMahon’s approach of creating babyfaces.

Fans want Triple H to book a huge match for SummerSlam 2023

The Game is looking to turn SummerSlam 2023 into one of the biggest shows of the year. As of this writing, WWE hasn’t confirmed a single match for the show. Roman Reigns' schedule suggest that he’ll work the August 5th premium live event.

In addition, fans want Triple H to book DIY in a match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. A DIY reunion might happen soon on RAW after the surprise return of Tommaso Ciampa.

The road to SummerSlam will officially kick off on the RAW after Money in the Bank 2023. We’ll have to wait till then to find out what Hunter has in store for the WWE Universe.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes