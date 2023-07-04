Has Triple H killed any credibility WWE Superstar had? Another loss on RAW sparks concern

Triple H has the power to influence what goes on backstage and which superstar will climb the ladder of success in the promotion. The Game is responsible for turning WWE’s creative game around and making the product much more entertaining.

However, with great power must also come great responsibility. Given Triple H’s influence on the product, he needs to make decisions that will affect a pro wrestler’s career in the company. Sometimes, it will seem that Triple H’s decisions are harming credible superstars and their ability to work the audience and ring.

Shinsuke Nakamura has suffered his third consecutive defeat on WWE RAW. Bronson Reed defeated Nakamura on June 19, 2023. Ricochet then defeated the King of Strong Style on June 26. Finally, Damian Priest defeated the Japanese superstar on July 3, 2023. On top of his defeats on WWE RAW, Nakamura suffered a loss at Money in the Bank 2023 as well.

The King of Strong Style's losing streak is becoming a matter of concern for his fans. If Triple H and WWE continue to book him for losses, Nakamura, as a brand, will lose credibility and get buried. This could pose a liability for the promotion in the long term since Nakamura is an excellent performer and knows how to keep the audience engaged.

Shinsuke Nakamura is clear on his objectives despite Triple H or WWE's decisions

There’s no ounce of doubt that Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the most popular international superstars in the business. However, WWE isn’t utilizing his potential to become the face of WWE. It seems as though the company's creative team has given up on pushing Nakamura to the top.

So far, The Artist has secured the Intercontinental Championship and United States Championship twice and the Tag Team Championship once. However, Nakamura’s ultimate goal is to become a world champion during his WWE run.

"WWE changed my life a lot. This opportunity, Money in the Bank ladder match is gonna change my life again. This is the first step to the World Championship. I came to WWE to be the World Champion. I've never forgotten that.”

If Nakamura manages to secure a world title, i.e. the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he will become a WWE Grand Slam Champion!

