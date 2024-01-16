Has Triple H taken on an additional role following WWE Executive's exit? Exploring potential clues from RAW

Triple H (Paul Levesque) is WWE’s Chief Content Officer. The Game took the reins from Vince McMahon in July 2022. He got complete creative control several months into the promotion’s merger with UFC. Fans are continuing to witness changes in the product under the new regime.

It was reported that longtime WWE Executive Kevin Dunn wanted to leave the company. The top official reportedly was asked to stay till the 2024 Royal Rumble but insisted on leaving in the lead-up to RAW: Day 1.

Fans may have noticed the drastic change in segments after Dunn’s departure, with some comparing them to the vignettes from Triple H’s version of NXT. Fightful Select recently confirmed the comparisons as accurate. The report also attributed the new style of segments to Jeremy Borash and his team.

Expand Tweet

Borash worked closely with Levesque on promos and vignettes in NXT. With Dunn gone, the former TNA employee and his team can now introduce the new style to main roster vignettes and promos.

The report added that the recent segments were praised internally and would likely continue in the long run.

WWE giving away Triple H’s personal ringside seats for Royal Rumble 2024

Fans have a huge opportunity to win Triple H’s personal ringside seats for Royal Rumble 2024. The initiative is part of WWE’s collaboration with Connor’s Cure and The V Foundation.

Check out the full post below:

Expand Tweet

Royal Rumble 2024 takes place on January 27. Here's the card announced so far for the upcoming Premium Live Event:

30-man Royal Rumble

30-woman Royal Rumble

Fatal Four-Way Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

United States Title Match

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the PLE as it airs.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here