Has Triple H secretly re-signed legendary 6-time WWE champion? Analyzing implications for Jey Uso at Royal Rumble 2024

Jey Uso is currently working on Monday Night RAW and getting crazy support from fans around the world.

Besides this, Triple H recently announced the New Year's Knockout Week, featuring special themed weekly shows like WWE Day 1 RAW and New Year's Revolution special edition of SmackDown. The company is also gearing up for its next premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024, scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

However, in a recent development, it appears that Triple H might have quietly re-signed Drew McIntyre on the road to this premium live event.

For those unaware, there were earlier reports about The Scottish Warrior's contract coming to an end in 2024. The confusion surrounding McIntyre's status heightened when the company did not feature or advertise him prominently, causing concern among fans. Drew himself expressed frustration on social media regarding his absence.

In the recent development, the company updated the poster for Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event. In the new poster, the company removed Charlotte Flair likely due to her hiatus, and added Drew McIntyre. This led to many believing that the contractual situation between WWE and McIntyre has been sorted out, and the company may have re-signed him.

Expand Tweet

This seemingly confirms McIntyre's participation in the PLE, raising the possibility of a match between The Scottish Warrior and Jey Uso. Currently, the former WWE Champion is scheduled to clash against Seth Rollins on January 1, 2024, at WWE RAW Day 1.

Given the existing heat between Drew and Jey due to their previous clashes, the former Right Hand Man might try to intervene, resulting in Seth retaining his World Heavyweight Championship. This may set up a match between Uso and McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming weeks. The addition of The Scottish Warrior to the Royal Rumble poster just before his Day 1 match has undoubtedly heightens the anticipation among fans.

Jey Uso removed from the Monday Night RAW poster

On every single edition of the red brand, Jey Uso continues to get more and more over with the fans. However, despite this, the company recently updated its banner for Monday Night RAW, where the Samoan star is no longer being featured.

When Jey Uso made his arrival on RAW after being traded, WWE added the former Right Hand Man, to the banner. However, in the updated version, CM Punk is the newest addition to the banner along with Gunther, taking the place of Jey Uso.

Expand Tweet

Jey no longer being in the poster comes as a disappointment to many fans, especially considering the significant support the superstar gets, particularly for his Yeet movement.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here