Has WWE banned all references of former champion in their network? Concerned name responds

It has been nearly one and a half years since WWE released Mandy Rose due to the content she was posting on her premium fan subscription platform. Rose was on track to make history as the NXT Women's Champion, as she had held the title for more than 400 days at the time.

It appears, though, that after her release, WWE has banned all references to her work across their main shows. Recently, Tatum Paxley cut a promo on the white and gold brand about her willingness to win the NXT Women's Championship and referred to former NXT Women's Champions. Still, Paxley did not refer to Mandy Rose and the latter responded to this, calling it "hypocritical," during her appearance on her Power Alphas Podcast.

"I also just think it’s kind of funny and hypocritical where like you can’t get recognized on TV. Let’s say, you know, including my name in that long list of superstars but, yet, you can still sell my merch and action figures for the rest of my life. That part really gets me a little bit in a sense. Like, you’re gonna be able to sell my stuff for the rest of my life, but yet you can’t even showcase, like, or say my name?" Mandy Rose said. [H/T Ringside News]

Mandy Rose remains out of professional wrestling after she departed from WWE, but she has not ruled out a return in the future.

Mandy Rose explained why she believes WWE has banned all references to her work

Mandy Rose shared her thoughts on why WWE continues to ban all references to her work after she departed from the Stamford-based company.

She mentioned names like Saraya, formerly known as Paige, and Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, who are currently performing for AEW, but said that it felt weird to see all her work get banned since she does not work for a rival company. Still, Rose explained why she thought the Stamford-based company had made that decision while speaking on her Power Alphas Podcast.

"I wrote that comment because I thought it was disappointing just because of all the hard work. Why can’t someone still be recognized even if they’re not in the company? I know Saraya wasn’t recognized and Mercedes Mone wasn’t recognized and they’re in AEW, so I kinda get that conflict of interest in a way. But, like, I’m not in a wrestling federation right now. So, I don’t know. (…) But then I also see the side of, why they don’t wanna talk about people that aren’t? why give me notoriety or why give people to go look me up or go check me out on there? why would they wanna do that too? So, I understand that side. So, I get it. So, I feel like there’s mixed off feelings," Mandy Rose said. [H/T Ringside News]

It remains unlikely that Mandy Rose will ever return to WWE. However, fans could see her in one of the other wrestling promotions soon.